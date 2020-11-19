4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Have we gone mad?!’: Queenslander facing 42 days of hotel quarantine

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for ‘Have we gone mad?!’: Queenslander facing 42 days of hotel quarantine

Neil Breen is calling for the release of a Queenslander stuck carrying out back-to-back hotel quarantine.

Listener Sean had been in quarantine at a hotel believed to be at the centre of the South Australian COVID-19 outbreak when he was moved and forced to undergo another 14 days of quarantine.

Now he’s told Neil Breen Queensland Health have told him he will have to quarantine again upon his return home.

“I’ll be doing 42 days of quarantine.”

Neil said this is unacceptable.

“Have we gone mad, Sean?!

“We need the people of Brisbane to rise up and try and get Sean out.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873