‘Have we gone mad?!’: Queenslander facing 42 days of hotel quarantine

Neil Breen is calling for the release of a Queenslander stuck carrying out back-to-back hotel quarantine.

Listener Sean had been in quarantine at a hotel believed to be at the centre of the South Australian COVID-19 outbreak when he was moved and forced to undergo another 14 days of quarantine.

Now he’s told Neil Breen Queensland Health have told him he will have to quarantine again upon his return home.

“I’ll be doing 42 days of quarantine.”

Neil said this is unacceptable.

“Have we gone mad, Sean?!

“We need the people of Brisbane to rise up and try and get Sean out.”

Image: Getty