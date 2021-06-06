4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Has Donald Trump got his pants in a twist?

18 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Has Donald Trump got his pants in a twist?

A recent public appearance by Donald Trump has been making headlines for an unusual reason. 

Footage appears to show the former US President wearing his pants back-to-front.

Neil Breen had a theory about the cause of the backwards fashion statement.

Press PLAY below to hear Breenie’s idea 

Image: Brandon Friedman / Twitter 

Neil Breen
NewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873