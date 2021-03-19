What motivated Brisbane Boys’ captain’s moving speech on sexual consent and assault

Brisbane Boys’ College captain Mason Black has delivered a moving speech calling on his peers and classmates to be “advocates for equality”.

In a six minute speech posted on the school’s Facebook page, he spoke about how his mother had been sexually assaulted as a child and how sexual assault and violence is all too common.

“Boys, this speech today is different, and it is the hardest I have ever had to write.

“Not because it is difficult, but because it is heartbreaking.

“Are you brave enough to ask your mum about her experiences? What about your sisters? Friends?

“You shouldn’t have to ask women these questions.

“Why is it that almost every day we hear of new cases and examples of abuse against women?

“How can it be that even with all of our money and laws, every day women around our country continue to be abused, raped, psychologically vilified and denied the basic human rights that most males take for granted?”

Mason told Scott Emerson he wasn’t nervous about the speech, but said it was a terrible topic to address.

“What inspired me to write that speech and present to the boys, I have just seen this issue, it is more evident than any other time.

“All of my friends and loved ones have been impacted by it.

“I think the more people who talk about it the better, I wanted to make a stance.”

He said it’s not just about school, but a societal issue.

“I don’t think it really surprised anyone, right now this topic is so evident, it’s everywhere,” he said.

“When I was giving my speech, there wasn’t a pin drop.

“Everyone was focused, everyone was engaged.”

Image/video: Brisbane Boys’ College/Facebook