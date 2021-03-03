‘Hard to turn it around’: Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin on the Broncos in 2021

Rugby league royalty Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin says Kevin Walters has his work cut out for him for the Brisbane Broncos 2021 season.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports, he said he expected them to improve, but there was a lot to be done.

“It’s pretty hard to turn around what happened last year, turn it around so quickly.

“I would say, top of the bottom 8. Kev’s got his work cut out.”

He said of Patrick Carrigan, he is a “go-er” and a fine player, but it was a good thing he wasn’t captain.

“That will do Patrick Carrigan a favour, because the captaincy I reckon at the age of 21-22 is a bit of a burden.

“I think he just gets out there now and runs and plays like he wants to, he’s a really, really good player.”

