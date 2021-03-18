‘Happy to be back’: Broncos winger David Mead reflects on round 1

Broncos winger David Meade says he’s thrilled to be back in Australia playing in the NRL.

He scored a try in the first 10 minutes of the game in round 1 and told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports he was “nervous ahead of the game” especially about the speed since he’s been in the UK.

“Once I got out to run out there in the first 5-10 minutes, my lungs felt all right, my body felt all right,” he said.

“Scoring that try in the first 10 minutes boosted the confidence a bit more I was happy to get into the game then.”

After a few years away, he’s happy to be back and noticed how fast the game has become.

“It’s great to be back, been away for 3 years, I enjoyed my time in the UK with the Super League there but I am very, very happy to be back.”

Click PLAY below to hear more