4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Happy to be back’: Broncos winger David Mead reflects on round 1

2 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
brisbane broncosDAVID MEAD
Article image for ‘Happy to be back’: Broncos winger David Mead reflects on round 1

Broncos winger David Meade says he’s thrilled to be back in Australia playing in the NRL.

He scored a try in the first 10 minutes of the game in round 1 and told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports he was “nervous ahead of the game” especially about the speed since he’s been in the UK.

“Once I got out to run out there in the first 5-10 minutes, my lungs felt all right, my body felt all right,” he said.

“Scoring that try in the first 10 minutes boosted the confidence a bit more I was happy to get into the game then.”

After a few years away, he’s happy to be back and noticed how fast the game has become.

“It’s great to be back, been away for 3 years, I enjoyed my time in the UK with the Super League there but I am very, very happy to be back.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Peter Psaltis
AustraliaNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873