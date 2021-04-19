Happy tears for Brisbane families reunited with loved ones in NZ

There were some wonderful scenes at airports across New Zealand and Australia, with families reunited for the first time in more than a year.

It was the first day of the trans-Tasman bubble between the two countries, quarantine-free after months.

Christina, she and her husband flew from Brisbane to Auckland, for his family to meet their baby for the first time.

They have an 8-month-old and a 2-year-old, celebrating her birthday today.

“Just turned 2 today, so it was very special for our baby to meet my in-laws and for my 2-year-old to see them again after so long, it was very special and happy reunion yesterday,” she told Neil Breen.

She said it was surreal at the airport.

“Landing in Auckland was just wonderful.”

She descried it as “really emotional and special”.

