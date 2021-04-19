4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Happy tears for Brisbane families reunited with loved ones in NZ

42 mins ago
Neil Breen
New ZealandTrans-Tasman bubble
Article image for Happy tears for Brisbane families reunited with loved ones in NZ

There were some wonderful scenes at airports across New Zealand and Australia, with families reunited for the first time in more than a year.

It was the first day of the trans-Tasman bubble between the two countries, quarantine-free after months.

Christina, she and her husband flew from Brisbane to Auckland, for his family to meet their baby for the first time.

They have an 8-month-old and a 2-year-old, celebrating her birthday today.

“Just turned 2 today, so it was very special for our baby to meet my in-laws and for my 2-year-old to see them again after so long, it was very special and happy reunion yesterday,” she told Neil Breen.

She said it was surreal at the airport.

“Landing in Auckland was just wonderful.”

She descried it as “really emotional and special”.

Press PLAY to hear more

 

Neil Breen
AustraliaLifestyleNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873