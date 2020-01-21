‘Happy as he’s ever been’: Ryles says Josh-Addo Carr will stay put

Melbourne Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles has rubbished reports that Josh Addo-Carr will be moving clubs prior to the 2020 season commencing.

Addo-Carr has applied for a release from his contract on compassionate grounds, with hopes to return to his family in Sydney.

But Ryles tells Mark Levy that the star player is happy to stay at the Storm.

“He’s as happy as he’s ever been down here at the minute.

“If you’re at training, and you did not know any different, you’d think it was just business as usual with him.

“As far as I know, he’s playing for us this year, unless something happens that’s a little bit out of what I know.”

The Roosters, Dragons, Tigers and Rabbitohs are just some of the clubs who are reportedly after the speedster.

The Australian and New South Wales representative has played 84 NRL games and scored 63 tries.

Image: Getty/Kelly Defina