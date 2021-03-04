Hamilton choreographer ‘blown away’ by Aussie talent

Sydney will be the only city in the world where ‘Hamilton’ can be seen live when the show premieres at the Sydney Lyric Theatre later this month.

The musical, centred around the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, made waves on Broadway when it launched in 2016, winning writer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast and crew 11 Tony Awards.

Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler told Deborah Knight Australia’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has “filled with hope” those in the American theatre community.

“It’s a really inspiring thing for all of us to see theatre come back to life in Australia, because it’s not coming back to life here [in the US] yet.”

Mr Blankenbuehler confirmed the Australian cast more than lives up to the standards set by the original cast.

“They are fiery individuals who bring a) so much talent, but b) so much life, so much personality.

“We were blown away from the beginning of the audition process.

“I’ve never done a show in Australia, so I didn’t know what I was getting into, and right from the beginning it was like ‘oh … we’re going to be fine here!'”

