Advertisement
Gusty winds and rain soaking the Gold Coast
Listener Lyn has shared a video of rain hitting Main Beach on the Gold Coast.
There’s no signs of the rain letting up.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.
Listener Lyn has shared a video of rain hitting Main Beach on the Gold Coast.
There’s no signs of the rain letting up.