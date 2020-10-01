Gus Gould writes off Parramatta Eels’ Premiership chances

Phil ‘Gus’ Gould won’t be betting on the Parramatta Eels to take out the 2020 Telstra Premiership.

Gus told Mark Levy while the Eels’ achievements this season should be commended, he’s written them off for the trophy.

“I just never really rated them with the other three teams as far as the Premiership chance.

“They can flog the lesser teams, but when they meet the good sides … they have trouble.”

Another Western Sydney team has earned Gus’ support however: after an “outstanding year”, Gus reckons the Penrith Panthers youngsters can step up and beat the Roosters tomorrow night.

“They emerged at different times into NRL, because players mature at different rates, but they’ve all been playing and training together for an extremely long time.

“A lot of people [were] wondering whether or not the inexperience would come against them; I’m saying if you’re waiting for that, it’s not going to happen.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview