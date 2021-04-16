Gudinski successor dedicated to fulfilling father’s vision

Taking up the mantle of Mushroom Group CEO, Matt Gudinski has reaffirmed his goal to see his father’s vision for the music industry through.

Speaking to Deborah Knight, Mr Gudinski said the upcoming Music From The Home Front concert is just part of getting the industry back on track.

“There’s so many different parts of our industry and all of them are collectively hurting, but hurting in different ways,” he said.

“Dad really was very driven and determined over the last twelve months to really support and help the industry on all levels in any way he could.

“There is some light at the end of the tunnel and we’re just hoping live music venues are able to continue opening up and the various state governments and federal government really take our industry seriously.”

Image: Mushroom Creative House