Greens leader wants repatriation fights for stranded Australian citizens in India

Greens leader Adam Bandt has called on the Morrison government to do more to bring Australian citizens in India back home.

Speaking to Scott Emerson in the 4BC studio, he said the government was blaming its own people for failing such as the vaccine rollout and hotel quarantine.

There’s a pause on flights as the COVID-19 crisis deepens until May 15.

“People who are stuck in India at the moment, many of them are Australian citizens, and the opening words of your passport say that when you are in trouble, you can use your citizenship to come back,” Mr Bandt said.

“We are saying, put more effort into repatriation flights to get them home, build the quarantine facilities needed here if you are saying they are not up to scratch, but don’t say to people, especially people [who are] legitimate Australian citizens, get legitimate connections to Australia, if you try and come back home we are going to put you in jail.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview