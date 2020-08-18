Greens councillor faces backlash for prioritising protest over council

Around 100 refugee activists yet again stopped traffic in the Brisbane CBD this morning to protest the detention of asylum seekers at Kangaroo Point and across Australia.

Co-organiser and Greens councillor for the Gabba Jonathan Sri was quoted saying, “I don’t think that I should have to get up this early to come outside Parliament House to protest, I’ve got Council soon, I have things to do this morning”.

Scott Emerson called it “an extraordinary statement”, especially in light of the councillor missing the beginning of council’s weekly sitting for the march.

“He didn’t send an apology at all, he was determined to keep protesting.

“Aren’t we paying Councillor Sri to be at council meetings?

“I think ratepayers should be incredibly angry about this.”

Nine News reporter Shannon Marshall McCormack told Scott Emerson the legitimacy of the protests is being questioned, exclusively reporting some of those detained in the Kangaroo Point Hotel are not believed to be genuine refugees.

“The question is, why are they still staying in Australia given that many of them … have the option of resettling?”

