4BC
Green bridges: The ‘beautiful addition to Brisbane’s skyline’

7 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Adrian SchrinnerKangaroo Point Green Bridge
Article image for Green bridges: The ‘beautiful addition to Brisbane’s skyline’

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor says the plan for the Kangaroo Point Green Bridge will be a long lasting piece of infrastructure for the river city.

Cr Adrian Schrinner said the design for the Kangaroo Point Bridge is “striking”.

“We have tried to get the balance right in functionality but also something that looks really spectacular and a beautiful addition to the Brisbane skyline as well,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of excitement about it … we are going through the development process now for that bridge.”

Work will start on this bridge this year, and it is due to be completed by 2023.

“It’s been talked about, the Kangaroo Point Bridge, for over 100 years now so we are going to make it happen.”

Click PLAY below to hear his full chat

Image: iStock

News
