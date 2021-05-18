Green bridge site: St Lucia residents concerned over impact to local park

Brisbane City Council has revealed the locations of two of the West End green bridges.

The council received around 4000 submissions for the locations.

The third green bridge will connect West End and the old ABC site in Toowong

The fourth will link Orleigh Park in West End and Guyatt Park in St Lucia

Public and active transport chair Councillor Ryan Murphy said the community largely supported the green bridge connecting Orleigh Park to Guyatt Park.

“Some of the early modelling that we did Scott suggested only about 5 per cent of the park would be taken up by the bridge footing, a pretty small percentage of the park,” he told Scott Emerson.

“That said, one of the big pieces of feedback we got from the community on the St Lucia to West End green bridge was concern about loss of green space and impact on the amenity of the park.

“Guyatt Park is a fantastic park for St Lucia residents.

“We are going to work with that community and have conversations with the local councillor, Cr James Mackay, and residents who live adjacent to the park on how we can minimise the impacts of that green bridge into that park.”

