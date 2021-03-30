Greater Brisbane declared a Commonwealth hot spot

Greater Brisbane has been declared a Commonwealth COVID-19 hotspot this afternoon.

“They were holding off declaring it a hot spot,” Scott Emerson said. “That obviously has changed today with the latest revelations.”

“That doesn’t bode well in terms of the lockdown ending at 5pm on Thursday.”

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly made the announcement, citing the emergence of two clusters, which are both linked to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

“They are both related to the B117 variant, the so-called UK strain, which we know is a variant of concern and is more transmissible in the community,” Professor Kelly said.

This decision will allow the Queensland Government to access support.

This comes as states and territories across the country have reintroduced border restrictions

Western Australia has reinstated its hard border, meaning only people with exemptions can enter the state. Anyone who has arrived from Queensland since March 27 will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and undergo COVID-19 testing.

Victoria has labelled the greater Brisbane area as a ‘red zone’ under its traffic light travel permit system. Non-Victorians cannot enter the state under this restriction. Victorians who travel from the Brisbane area must get tested and immediately self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to the state.

Tasmania has also banned anyone who has been in Brisbane, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich or Redlands in the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, South Australia will also require anyone who arrived in Adelaide from Brisbane since March 20 to get a test immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The Northern Territory has introduced similar measures, adding Gladstone and Byron Bay to the list.

New South Wales has not introduced any border restrictions, but has urged people to reconsider travelling to Brisbane to reconsider their plans.

The ACT has an open border, with some restrictions in place for those arriving from Greater Brisbane.

ACT residents are advised not to travel to Greater Brisbane as it is a declared COVID-19 affected area.

Image: Getty