‘Great step forward’ but QLD Health Minister eyes off hotspots

Health Minister Yvette D’Arth says a hotspot scheme will continue to operate to monitor travellers from Adelaide as the state moves to ease hardline borders with NSW.

She said it was a “great step forward” for Queenslanders, with the border set to be open to Sydney-siders from December 1.

“We want to make it as simple as possible as far as people transiting through various jurisdictions,” she told Scott Emerson.

“We are mindful we do still have hotspots in South Australia, and so there will still need to be some border controls.

“We are working through the Queensland Police Service at the moment.”

A decision on Victoria will be made tomorrow.

