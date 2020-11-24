4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Great step forward’ but QLD Health Minister eyes off hotspots

38 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Queensland Healthyvette d'arth
Article image for ‘Great step forward’ but QLD Health Minister eyes off hotspots

Health Minister Yvette D’Arth says a hotspot scheme will continue to operate to monitor travellers from Adelaide as the state moves to ease hardline borders with NSW. 

She said it was a “great step forward” for Queenslanders, with the border set to be open to Sydney-siders from December 1.

“We want to make it as simple as possible as far as people transiting through various jurisdictions,” she told Scott Emerson.

“We are mindful we do still have hotspots in South Australia, and so there will still need to be some border controls.

“We are working through the Queensland Police Service at the moment.”

A decision on Victoria will be made tomorrow.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

RELATED

Long-awaited Queensland border decision welcomed by tourism industry

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthNewsNSWQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873