Grant Hackett pays tribute to the ‘amazing’ Alan Jones

One of the greatest distance freestylers in history, Grant Hackett, has called in to honour Alan Jones ahead of his final day on radio.

“Alan, you’ve been amazing,” Hackett said.

“When we’ve had to take on certain fights, you’ve always been in our corner helping us and supporting us.

“What you’ve done has been truly phenomenal and I have to say, it’s probably unequivocal.

“There isn’t a better public speaker in this country than Alan Jones.”

Image: Getty/Sandra Dukes