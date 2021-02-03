4BC
GPs join barrage against ‘silly’ Craig Kelly’s coronavirus comments

58 mins ago
Ray Hadley
Craig Kelly is now receiving criticism on all sides for pushing comments suggesting hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin could be used to treat coronavirus. 

These claims, based on “inconclusive studies”, are contrary to medical advice and are feared to be undermining public confidence in the Morrison government’s vaccine rollout.

Mr Kelly clashed with senior Labor MP Tanya Plibersek, this morning in the press gallery hall at Parliament House over his comments.

He was immediately dressed down by Prime Minister Scott Morrison following the confrontation with Ms Plibersek.

“It doesn’t do anybody any good,” Royal Australian College of General Practitioners NSW/ACT Chair Dr Charlotte Hespe told Ray Hadley.

“I must say we’ve been very surprised that he hadn’t been rebuked sooner than he has.

“He’s just silly, really.”

Dr Hespe said while Australians are lucky high vaccination rates have prevented widespread illness in the community, a lack of cases of any given disease can enable anti-vaxxers.

“People who are so ‘anti-‘ think they can stand up and dispute it because there’s no illness around them to show them that they’re wrong.”

