Governments pressed for reform as families stretch the paycheck for childcare

The federal and state governments are being pushed to table childcare reform, with thousands of parents unable to access vital services.

It comes as no surprise to experts Australian parents pay the fourth-most expensive out-of-pocket fees for childcare in the world.

With the costs eating up paychecks, as many as 135,000 parents have been locked out of the workforce, finding it cheaper to care for their children at home.

The Parenthood Executive Director Georgie Dent told Sofie Formica the benefits of early education greatly surpass what parents can provide.

“One in five children in Australia arrive at school developmentally vulnerable.

“We know that for children who attend at least one year of high quality early education, they’re half as likely to be developmentally vulnerable when they get to school.”

Image: Getty