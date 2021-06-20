Government’s drip-feed of information over COVID-19 case goes under microscope

Neil Breen has slammed the Queensland Government for its communication timeline following a flight attendant testing positive to COVID-19 on Saturday.

While the woman’s positive test was returned on Saturday evening, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk did not inform the wider state until 10am Sunday.

The flight attendant had visited DFO Brisbane while active in the community, but the specific locations within the shopping centre have not been specified.

“The problem was the DFO was back up and running,” Neil said. “All the staff had turned up at the shops and they were all ready to rock and roll the next day.

“They weren’t self-isolating and they weren’t testing.”

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli agreed with Neil, saying the Premier should’ve made information available Saturday night.

“They get fed little bits of information, drip-fed, when it suits the government’s agenda.

“When you have information, once you know it’s accurate, you distribute it to the public and people are able to make informed choices.

“If that happens, people will have more faith in the entire process.”

