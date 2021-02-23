Government’s Anzac silence masked a ‘couple weeks’ of action

The snap decision to allow Queensland Anzac Day proceedings shocked many after weeks of government silence on the matter.

But Assistant Minister to the Premier for Veteran Affairs Bart Mellish told Neil Breen the decision’s been in the works for “a couple weeks”.

“The Premier asked me to look into this and deal with everyone relevant who wanted something to happen on the day,” said Mr Mellish.

“The Premier was really keen for us to do whatever we could to make sure this happens.”

After consulting with a number of stakeholders, proceedings were given the full green light.

“When we presented this to the Chief Health Officer Doctor Young, … [she] said everything could go ahead as normal as in the past.”

Image: Getty