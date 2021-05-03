4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Government walks back jail time..

Government walks back jail time for India arrivals as Australia takes ‘a bit of a breather’

11 hours ago
Neil Breen
Alan TudgeIndia
Article image for Government walks back jail time for India arrivals as Australia takes ‘a bit of a breather’

Criticism and confusion over the federal government’s India flights suspension has grown this morning after comments made by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was repeatedly asked on The Today Show whether the government plans to penalise Australians fleeing India.

But Mr Morrison insisted it is ‘highly unlikely’ jail time will be imposed, despite having previously brandished the policy.

“I think there’s a bit of backtracking going on here with this policy at the moment,” said Neil Breen.

Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge told Neil Breen Australians can still return through other countries.

“The decision was made on the basis of the expert advice, [we] put in place this law to prevent people from coming in directly from India into Australia, without having been somewhere else for 14 days before coming in.

“It’s a temporary pause, a two week pause, … and that was just to give a bit of a breather to our quarantine system, which was starting to feel a strain because so many people were coming in from India carrying the virus.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873