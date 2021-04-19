Federal government releases confusing new consent video aimed at teens

The federal government’s new consent video designed to teach teenagers about consent has been criticised for its confusing messaging.

The “Respect Matters” educational campaign features hundreds of videos to teach children about “safe, healthy and consensual relationships” through metaphors. (See video below)

It’s aimed at 15-16-year-olds and will be used in schools.

Neil Breen said there was a “couple of crazy things about this”.

“See if you can make head or tail of it,” he said.

“The video is 6 minutes long. Kids of that age, if you want to get them to engage with something, that’s way too long.

“If you want to reach kids and teenagers, you can’t have a narrator who sounds like he is narrating Thomas the Tank Engine.”

He said simple messaging would work better.

Click PLAY below to hear his full comments

Critics have SLAMMED the government’s bizarre new ad aimed at teaching Years 10 to 12 about consent, saying it won’t do anything to stop sexual violence. #9Today pic.twitter.com/320Pxhvctm — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 19, 2021

Image and video: The Good Society website