Government reignites dream bid for 2032 Olympics in Queensland

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
The Palaszczuk Government has reignited its dream to host the Olympics in 2032 in Queensland.

Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates joined Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to re-affirm the state’s bid to host the Games today.

The Games taskforce will be meeting in the near year to discuss the bid up against against five other cities.

Mr Coates told Scott Emerson what the Olympics would look like for Queensland.

“The plan for Brisbane is a very good plan, it enjoys the support of the Prime Minister.

“The purpose of today was for the Premier to say we are ready to resume discussions, the IOC has to weigh the Brisbane candidacy up and the others up.

“The IOC would be quite happy to take the Gabba for the opening ceremony, it would be quite happy to take the stadium for track and field that the Commonwealth Games had on the Gold Coast, unless over the next 10 years it’s determined there is a demand for a circular stadium.

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Nine News

 

