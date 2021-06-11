4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Government refuses to admit liability following $1.2 billion settlement for Robodebt victims

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorJoel FitzgibbonRobodebt
Article image for Government refuses to admit liability following $1.2 billion settlement for Robodebt victims

A $1.2 billion settlement between victims of the bungled Robodebt scheme and the federal government has been approved in court this morning. 

The scheme saw Centrelink wrongfully pursue 443,000 Australians for $1.7 billion in welfare debts they didn’t owe, when the government switched to an automated income averaging system in 2016.

Federal Liberal MP Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight the settlement is “not an admission of liability”.

“It’s important we get a balance in these things between treating people fairly and also making sure there’s compliance with the system,” he said.

Joel Fitzgibbon, a federal member for the ALP, wasn’t satisfied with Mr Taylor’s response.

“And they are still defending their positions, Deb – in the Parliament and outside the Parliament.

“These weren’t doll-bludgers necessarily, these were pensioners, disability pensioners, who were taken to the edge of suicide because they were getting bills in the mail for tens of thousands of dollars – money they could never pay.

“The government’s been called out and it’s time they … apologised.”

Press PLAY below to hear how Angus Taylor fired back

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873