Government offers apology over complaint process for alleged rape of former staffer

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brittany HigginsPETER DUTTON
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is calling for a bipartisan approach following allegations of sexual assault by a former Liberal staffer at Parliament House. 

Brittany Higgins alleges she was sexually assaulted by a colleague two years ago.

Mr Morrison offered an apology to Ms Higgins over her treatment, and ordered a review into the workplace complaint process.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Scott Emerson the priority is to support Ms Higgins.

“In relation to this particular case, it is a tragic circumstance, there is no sugar coating it,” he said.

“It is a terrible incident that is alleged to have taken place.

“The priority is to provide support to Brittany in this case and to make sure as best we can, we prevent that set of circumstances from happening again.”

