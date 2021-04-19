Government ‘letting down Australians’ with no energy policy

Federal Labor says the Federal Government is letting Australians down when it comes to energy policy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded the country’s energy mix needs to change over the next 30 years “on the road to net zero emissions.”

But Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles has told Neil Breen, the Coalition is deeply divided on the issue.

“If you look at metallurgical coal, it’s an input into the making of coal, and that will be a feature of the economy for years to come.

“There is a future for those industries and it’s a really important part of our national economy, we shouldn’t shy away from that or be wincing when we say that.

“You don’t get to do renewables, unless you have a settled energy policy, this is where I think the government has let us down and let the country down badly.

“They have been unable to land a settled energy policy in this country, there’s been no sense to those that want to invest in renewable energy about what the rules are going to be, as a result we really haven’t grabbed that future as we should have.”

