Government launches new Jobs Hub as thousands left unemployed

4 hours ago
Alan Jones
The federal government has launched a new employment program, listing 26,000 public and private jobs ready to be filled.

Jobs Hub is designed to help thousands of people who’ve been stood down, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

In Queensland, there are 5777 vacant jobs listed on the site and 9619 in NSW.

Many businesses have also registered for the federal government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy to keep workers on.

Minister of Employment Michaelia Cash tells Alan Jones she’s trying to keep as many people as possible in a job.

“You can look on a state-by-state basis the jobs that are available in your area.

“We’ve received feedback, people want to work.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 


Image: Getty

Alan Jones
