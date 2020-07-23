4BC
Government insists raising taxes won’t be part of economic recovery

7 hours ago
Neil Breen

Finance Minister Mathais Cormann told 4BC Breakfast Host Neil Breen that the financial recovery is going to be fragile and increasing the tax burden on citizens would harm the economy.

Mr Cormann said the government is looking for ways to provide incentives, including through the tax system, for businesses to invest in their future growth and success.

“We want to protect the jobs that are there, we want to restore the jobs lost and we want to create new jobs. To do this we need to give business the confidence to invest in their future growth and success,” said Mr Cormann.

Mr Cormann also confirmed the legislated $300 Billion of personal income tax cuts is locked in and will continue to be phased in over the next few years.

Click PLAY below for the full interview

 

Image: Getty

