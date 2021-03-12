4BC
Government hopeful of ‘dramatic scaling up’ as vaccine deadline approaches

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
senator simon birmingham
Article image for Government hopeful of ‘dramatic scaling up’ as vaccine deadline approaches

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham says he is hopeful there will be a “dramatic scaling up” of Australians getting the vaccine over the coming months.

It comes as the Federal Government looks set to miss the promised October deadline for the rollout of the vaccine to the majority of Australians.

Mr Birmingham said there were numerous factors in an uncertain environment and he described it as the “largest peacetime undertaking Australia has ever seen”.

Scott Emerson pressed the minister on the timeline.

Scott: If that October deadline is no longer there, can you guarantee that all of the Australians who want it, will have either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer double dose by the end of 2021?

Senator Birmingham: That’s certainly what we are working towards. We are working towards still meeting an October deadline of people to get the vaccine.

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthNews
