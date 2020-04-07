Government committed to seeing Year 12 students graduate this year

The Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan assures the government is committed to allowing Year 12 students to graduate at the end of the year.

Education ministers are meeting today to devise a nationally consistent approach which would include pushing back final assessments into November and December.

Children are being encouraged to learn from home for term two, with schools open for children of essential workers.

Minister Tehan tells Deborah Knight they don’t want any child to be held back as a result of the pandemic.

“The clear goal from all state and territory education ministers is to make sure that we get Year 12 through this year and we get every other year level through as well.

“The aim is to get everyone through this year so that those Year 12’s can fulfil their dreams of going to uni, going to vocational education, going into the workforce.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty