4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Gotcha! Ray Hadley catches Sandra..

Gotcha! Ray Hadley catches Sandra Sully ‘pinching’ his iconic line

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Sandra Sully
Article image for Gotcha! Ray Hadley catches Sandra Sully ‘pinching’ his iconic line

Ray Hadley has outed Channel 10 newsreader Sandra Sully after he noticed she signed off the news last night in an extremely familiar way…

“I’m thinking that she may be a closet listener to the program,” Ray Hadley mused, “and as a result, subconsciously, without realising it, she pinched that from me, which I started doing in 1992.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Ray has been trying to track Sandra down so she can explain herself, but hasn’t had any luck so far.

 

Image: Getty/Scott Ehler 

Ray Hadley
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873