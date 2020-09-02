4BC
‘Good to go’: Meet the secret weapon who won Brisbane the AFL Grand Final

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
AFL Grand FinalThe Gabba

It’s official: the 2020 AFL Grand Final will be held at the Gabba, and Queenslanders have 10-year-old Ryden to thank.

Ryden, a star of the Jimboomba Redbacks junior AFL team, featured in the Queensland government’s hosting pitch.

He told Scott Emerson he might’ve inadvertently created a cool new slogan for the event.

“I said stuff like we’ve got a G in Brisbane … and the Gabba is good to go.”

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan made the official announcement this afternoon, revealing the Grand Final will be held at night for the first time too on October 24.

Ryden’s mum, Michelle, couldn’t be prouder.

“[For] someone who grew up in Victoria like myself, I’m exceptionally excited to see the Grand Final up here in Queensland.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Scott Emerson
AFLNewsQLDSports
