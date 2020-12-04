Gold medal Olympian Steven Bradbury’s brewing for success

Olympic gold medal skater turned beer brewer Steven Bradbury says he hopes Australians back local businesses after COVID-19.

The brand, called Last Man Standing, is a nod to Bradbury’s spectacular win at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

He launched the brand earlier in the year with the sons of the late Roydon Presser, who he had discussed the idea of a local lager with years before.

“Going from Olympian to beer guy is not the usual road for an Aussie Olympian I suppose but it’s something I have been passionate about for a long time,” he told Bill McDonald.

He said many of the big brewers had offshore owners.

“I think if there’s one thing Aussies can earn on the back of COVID, we need to support local businesses.”

Image: Getty