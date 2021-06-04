4BC
Gold Coast woman’s remarkable effort to reclaim her stolen laptop

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
A Gold Coast woman has shared an incredible story about how she went to great lengths to reclaim her stolen laptop.

Joy’s laptop was in her car, parked in a staff car park when it was stolen.

She was able to track the laptop to a specific address, but when she contacted the police to help, they were unable to,

“I was urgently trying to to get it because the later it got the less relevant that find my iPhone mark was to me,” she told Scott Emerson.

Press PLAY below to hear the full story on 4BC Drive

“It’s a story about a theft that doesn’t end how you’d expect” – Scott Emerson

 

Scott Emerson
