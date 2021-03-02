Gold Coast Titans young talent keep Kevin Proctor’s ‘fire in the belly’

The young Gold Coast Titans players are keeping Captain Kevin Proctor on his toes as the team builds confidence for the season ahead.

Talking to Peter Psaltis on 4BC Wide World of Sports, Proctor said the younger players are adding depth to “so many key positions this year”.

“That’s one thing we’ve lacked the last 3 or 4 years is depth.

“We’ve had such a young side the last couple of years, all those guys are coming into their own skin at the moment and starting to get some confidence.

“They’re good kids – they’re always willing to learn. They’re sponges, you know?”

“It’d keep you young, though, with a few of the young ones around, hey?” Psaltis asked.

“It keeps that fire in the belly,” Proctor said. “They keep you on your toes and are plenty good for the team.”

Proctor hopes this will be enough to bring in the wins for the team this year.

“The Gold Coast people deserve some success.

“We’re trying extra hard just for the owners of the club, all the fans and the members out there.”

Image: Chris Hyde / Getty