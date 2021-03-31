Gold Coast Titans head to NSW amid Brisbane’s COVID-19 outbreaks

Gold Coast Titans will play in NSW this week as greater Brisbane grapples with COVID-19 outbreaks.

CEO Steve Mitchell said they didn’t have a lot of control over it but they supported the decision by the NRL.

“As of this afternoon, the boys will pack their bags and head to Sydney and they are there for the week,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

He said they were hopeful they could return early next week.

“They had to live through a lot last year … they are flexible and this is a short term piece to look after a scenario that hopefully has run its course.”

Click PLAY below to hear more