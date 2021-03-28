4BC
Gold Coast teen hit with hooning charges after gathering in street

8 hours ago
Article image for Gold Coast teen hit with hooning charges after gathering in street

An 18-year-old man has been charged with hooning-related offences after police caught him allegedly driving dangerously in the middle of a large crowd on Saturday. 

Footage appears to show a green Ford Falcon ute turn out of a doughnut and begin to flee the crowded scene on Burnside Place, Stapylton as the police vehicle approached.

Police will allege the ute sped away and was later located at a residence in Ormeau.

Officers were initially called to Burnside Place at around 11.30pm after receiving reports a significant gathering of people were blocking road access.

The Greenbank man has been charged with dangerous driving and evasion.

He is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on April 21.

His car has also been impounded.

Several other offences were detected as the group dispersed with investigations continuing.

 

Image: Queensland Police Service

