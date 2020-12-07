Gold Coast shoppers ‘overwhelmed’ by a mystery woman’s heart-warming $16K splurge

More than 80 people are enjoying the spirit of Christmas after a mystery Gold Coast woman paid $16,000 in gifts.

“A mystery woman walked into the Mr Toys Toyworld at Burleigh Waters and paid off the laybuys randomly of 80 people,” Neil Breen reported.

“She forked out $16,000 because she wanted to do something kind for people … It’s been a tough year and she didn’t want any recognition.”

Nadine Bonnet, a mother of three, was one of the recipients of the generosity.

Ms Bonnet’s laybuys totalled over $600, which was paid for in full by the mystery woman.

Ms Bonnet recalled: “I had three toys on laybuy … for my three children: two boys and my daughter.

“I was so overwhelmed; I just couldn’t believe it.”

When told the woman wished to remain anonymous, Ms Bonnet asked the staff to “say a big, big thank you from me.”

“It’s incredible that somebody would do that and not want the recognition or even to be able to be sent a note,” said Neil Breen.

“There’s still good people out there,” said Ms Bonnet.

