Gold Coast ready to roll out the welcome mat for New Zealanders

The Gold Coast is getting ready to roll out the welcome mat for an influx of holiday hungry New Zealanders.

Destination Gold Coast CEO Patricia O’Callaghan welcomed the news of the trans-Tasman bubble, and said while it will be a huge benefit to the tourism mecca, there was still a “long, long road to recovery”.

“In about 8 days we are potentially going to welcome our first international flight to New Zealand with the trans-Tasman bubble.”

She said they were expecting to be inundated with New Zealanders.

“Before the pandemic New Zealand was the second largest market for international visitors for the Gold Coast,” she said.

“We will continue to welcome them, we want to see them, we’ve got a major marketing campaign in market over there at the moment, so I think there will be a lot of Kiwi visitors to the Gold Coast and can I tell you our industries miss them dearly.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock