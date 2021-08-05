Gold Coast quarantine escapee bailed from court days prior

More details have emerged on the dramatic escape of a 24-year-old woman from hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast.

Police say the woman, who was granted bail by the Southport Magistrates court on August 2, had tried to leave her room multiple times before she escaped on August 4 from the fourth storey of Sofitel at Broadbeach.

It’s believed she broke free by kicking down a glass door, landing on the pool deck, and clambering down to street level.

She returned a negative test for coronavirus while in hotel quarantine.

Press PLAY below to hear why she appeared in court

Image: Getty