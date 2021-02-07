4BC
Gold Coast Mayor’s ambitions for economic recovery

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
coronavirusgold coast
Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has a new plan for economic recovery after the city has suffered a year of diminished tourism. 

A refreshed skyrail proposal is high on the list, improving on the concerns of the previous iteration.

“We’re working hard on what’s the best optimum route,” he said, hinting this stage could be completed in the next six weeks.

“One thing we all agree on, you’ve got to revamp and reoffer tourism infrastructure.

“It’s time to stir them up again.”

Mr Tate also wants to see the travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand strengthened.

“We’ve got a lot of Kiwis, especially in the northern part of our city.

“They’re longing to rejoin with their family.

“[If] we can do other things like having the football and cricket play, well, we should be able to get countries like New Zealand and make it a bubble where families can rejoin each other.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News, Getty

NewsQLD
