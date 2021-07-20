Gold Coast man fighting for life after street attack

A Gold Coast man has been taken to hospital fighting for life after being attacked by another person who is still on the run.

Queensland Police have confirmed they are investigating the serious wounding of a 33-year-old man found with two puncture wounds to his chest on Milbrook Crescent in Pimpama shortly after midnight today.

Authorities believe the man was involved in an altercation with another man known to him who fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Image: Getty