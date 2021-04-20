4BC
Gold Coast death ‘brought back some demons’ for Hannah Clarke’s family

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Hannah Clarke
Article image for Gold Coast death ‘brought back some demons’ for Hannah Clarke’s family

Kelly Wilkinson’s death yesterday, believed to be under domestic violence circumstances, has devastated the family of Hannah Clarke, just over one year after her death. 

Hannah Clarke and her three children were killed in an act of domestic violence last year.

In the wake of her death, Ms Clarke’s family began the charity Small Steps 4 Hannah to work toward preventing domestic violence.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kelly Wilkinson’s family and close friends,” Lloyd Clarke, Hannah’s father, told Neil Breen.

“This has brought back some demons we thought we’d gotten over.

“I never thought this would happen 14 months later. It’s just unexplainable.”

Mr Clarke called upon members of the community to support Ms Wilkinson’s children.

“There is a GoFundMe page set up.

“These poor three children are now motherless for an act of violence that is totally unexplainable.”

The 1800RESPECT help line is available to provide support to anyone impacted by domestic violence in Australia. Support can be reached by calling 1800 737 732. 

If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Click here for tickets to the inaugural Small Steps 4 Hannah Corporate Lunch Event.

 

Image: Getty 

