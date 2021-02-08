4BC
Gold Coast beaches re-open after horror weekend

32 mins ago
Olympia Kwitowski
Article image for Gold Coast beaches re-open after horror weekend

Beaches across the Gold Coast have re-opened after a horror weekend which saw the drowning deaths of three people.

Almost 40 rescues and more than 6000 preventative actions were carried out by members at Gold Coast beaches on Saturday, and two people were taken to hospital after they were pulled from the water at Main Beach.

Gold Coast City Council’s lifeguard superintendent Chris Maynard said the beaches had re-opened.

“All the 40 odd beaches have re-opened today,” he told Olympia Kwitowski.

“Conditions have improved although conditions the swell is up to 1 metre 1.5 metres and on those open beaches from Burleigh to the Seaway, strong southerly winds are getting in so it is a bit messy and untidy, and definitely unstable close to shore.”

He said this time of year was often unstable, which meant some people made the mistake of not checking the conditions from day to day.

“It comes with dangerous conditions close to shore and it changes everyday.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

