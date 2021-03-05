4BC
Going against the grain: Why you might not be getting enough salt

21 mins ago
Bill McDonald
HEALTHSalt
Article image for Going against the grain: Why you might not be getting enough salt

Australians may not be getting enough salt.

Pharmacist Mary-Lou Condon from The Compounding Lab at Albion said it’s about having an understanding of healthy salt, such as a Himalayan rock salt over a chicken salt or sea salt.

She said The Salt Fix, a book which challenges long held views about salt, is a fascinating read on the topic challenging long held beliefs about salt.

“I love this book, because I think it is contradictory to what we have always believed is reduce your salt and lower your blood pressure,” she told Bill McDonald.

‘What we now know, if you start on a low salt diet, you may lower your blood pressure by about 1 per cent, but what you do do is push up your heart rate by 5 per cent.

“If you are having salt cravings, listen to them. And certainly introduce more good, healthy salt.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

