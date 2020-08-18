4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • ‘God bless the magistrate!’: Queenslander..

‘God bless the magistrate!’: Queenslander arrested over COVID-19 rule defiance

33 mins ago
Ray Hadley

A Queenslander has been jailed after they were caught violating COVID-19 health orders on multiple occasions.

Police were called to the person’s home in April after reports there were more people at the property than allowed.

Police were called to the same property the following day for the same reason and the person was given a notice to appear.

They appeared in court yesterday and were sentenced to two months jail.

“God bless the magistrate!” Ray Hadley said.

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments

 

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873