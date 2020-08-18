‘God bless the magistrate!’: Queenslander arrested over COVID-19 rule defiance

A Queenslander has been jailed after they were caught violating COVID-19 health orders on multiple occasions.

Police were called to the person’s home in April after reports there were more people at the property than allowed.

Police were called to the same property the following day for the same reason and the person was given a notice to appear.

They appeared in court yesterday and were sentenced to two months jail.

“God bless the magistrate!” Ray Hadley said.

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments

Image: Getty