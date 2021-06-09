Gladys Berejiklian posts ‘weird’ pre-Origin photo

It’s been called “one of the weirdest pre-Origin photos” ever.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian posted this photo on Twitter ahead of tonight’s game.

Getting ready for Game 1. Go the @NSWBlues ! pic.twitter.com/Y3BuTlFjIj — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) June 9, 2021

Scott Emerson said it looked like she was in mourning.

A Current Affairs reporter Dan Nolan said the Queenslanders would be “having a lot more fun”.

“It is honestly one of the weirdest pre-Origin photos I have ever seen,” he said.

“I usually love Gladys and how she has handled COVID down there, but I am absolutely going to join in a pre-Origin pile-on for her weird drinking habits, everything!

“The can is not even opened!”

