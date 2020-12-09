Getting inked: Tattoos more ‘popular than ever’

More Australians than ever are getting inked including teachers, mums and older people, the industry says.

Tattoo artist at Fox and Moon Collective in Windsor, Kelly McQuirk, said she’s tattooing more teachers and mums than ever before, as well as people of all ages.

“At the moment we are seeing such a broad range of people come through our studio to get tattooed,” she told Bill McDonald.

“I think the more and more it becomes accepted within society and different jobs … I think more people are open to getting visible tattoos or tattoos that are more what they want to get rather than trying to hide them.”

She said the trends in 2020 included fine line tattoos and watercolours, and as technology develops they are able to do more detailed designs, custom designs.

Image: Getty